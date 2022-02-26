Toroso Investments LLC Invests $199,000 in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OBSV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 229.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 57,261 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBSV stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. ObsEva SA has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, February 7th.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

