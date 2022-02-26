Toroso Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 41.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 401.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 38,834 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDAP opened at $7.25 on Friday. Edap Tms S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

