Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

