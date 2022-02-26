Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $280.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $329.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PODD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -583.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 52 week low of $193.70 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

