Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NYSE STL opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,074,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,961,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,744,000 after purchasing an additional 860,085 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,148,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,793,000 after purchasing an additional 271,475 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

