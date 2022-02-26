LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of LCNB opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. LCNB has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $261.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.