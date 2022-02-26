Benchmark Cuts Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Price Target to $4.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
GMBL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.
NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.