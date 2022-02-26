Benchmark Cuts Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Price Target to $4.00

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

GMBL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.