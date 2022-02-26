Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Director Sells $65,580.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EQBK opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $533.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.39 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 43.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.