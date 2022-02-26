United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $642,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,208,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,411 shares of company stock worth $39,114,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.69.

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

