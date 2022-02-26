Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,851 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $37.57 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

