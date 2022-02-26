$104.53 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to report sales of $104.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $108.20 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $385.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $439.97 million, with estimates ranging from $417.60 million to $452.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTY. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $350.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 3.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

