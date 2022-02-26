Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

