Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $68,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $890,974.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $79.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

