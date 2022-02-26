Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at $3,055,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 124.7% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 83.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 64,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $105.92 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

