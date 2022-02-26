42,500 Shares in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $18.93 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a current ratio of 26.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

