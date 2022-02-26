45,155 Shares in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,522 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $389,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $42,032.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,247. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.