Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REMX opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.98. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $126.01.

