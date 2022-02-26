Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 32,366 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80,378 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 233,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Enel Américas stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.00. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

About Enel Américas (Get Rating)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.