27,007 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Buckle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 121,273 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

