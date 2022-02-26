Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after purchasing an additional 177,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

OLLI stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

