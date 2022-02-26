Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 3,414 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $620,631.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SiTime stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 10.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

