Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EXD opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

