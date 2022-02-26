StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of HGSH opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

