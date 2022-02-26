Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. Gencor Industries has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $148.19 million, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.