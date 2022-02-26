Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESEA. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $194.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

