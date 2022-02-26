Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rush Street Interactive LP is an online casino and sports betting gaming companies principally in the United States. Rush Street Interactive LP, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

RSI stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

