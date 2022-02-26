Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 212.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 191,357 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $273,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Dropbox by 23.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,880 shares of company stock worth $1,303,725. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

