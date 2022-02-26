CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.23.

Shares of CRWD opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.35, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.71. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

