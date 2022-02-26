Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of MDT opened at $105.84 on Thursday. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

