AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $50,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AB. Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of AB opened at $45.64 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

About AllianceBernstein (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.