Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

SPMO opened at $59.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $65.83.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.