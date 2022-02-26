LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $140.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

