Wellington Management Group LLP Has $49.91 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,193 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $49,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $45.01 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.40. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

