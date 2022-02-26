ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $50.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.98.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

