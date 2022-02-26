Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.86.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $485.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

