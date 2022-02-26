Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

