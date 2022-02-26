Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $35,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF opened at $46.50 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $900.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

AMERISAFE Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.