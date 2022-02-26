Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 43,618 Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $76,315.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock valued at $109,650. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a current ratio of 15.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.