Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $345,405.04 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, February 9th, Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $411,883.56.
  • On Monday, January 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 14,631 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $518,230.02.
  • On Thursday, January 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04.
  • On Tuesday, January 18th, Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

