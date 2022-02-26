Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $91.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.
BBWI stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
