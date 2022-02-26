Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $91.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

BBWI stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after buying an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

