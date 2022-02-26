Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $72.21 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,629,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

