Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to report sales of $343.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.93 million to $344.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

NYSE PAYC opened at $335.64 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $296.68 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

