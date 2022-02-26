Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

ETRN opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

