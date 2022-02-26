Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $266.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.55. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.12 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.