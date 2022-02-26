Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the third quarter worth $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ingevity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NGVT opened at $68.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.