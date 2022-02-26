Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in YETI by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.98. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

