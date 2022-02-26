Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Viasat by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.