iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,694 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 181,833 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $384,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $259.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.26.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

