Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,740 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,566 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,423,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,856,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,885,000 after acquiring an additional 59,024 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

