Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 39,921 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,921 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 74.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF opened at $26.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

